PCB did not extend required support during bowling action tests: Ajmal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP): Pakistani cricketer Saeed Ajmal Wednesday said he did not get required support from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) when he was going through tough times in clearing his bowling action from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Talking to media persons at the Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi, he said to get the bowling action cleared according to the

ICC laws was a very difficult task. “There are only 10% chances of clearance in the ICC bowing test,” he said and added that the

ICC rules must be the same for every country.

“There are 25 to 30 bowlers whose bowling actions are doubtful and ICC must check the same,” he said.

Ajmal, who announced his retirement from Pakistan cricket some days back, said the PCB did not extend the support which needed. The PCB should give more concentration on the spinning department. “Off-spinners are vanishing from Pakistan cricket,”

he added.

Responding to a question, he said he would remember the 2009 Twenty20 World Cup.

Ajmal, who will be a bowling coach for Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Islamabad United, said now he would only be

playing in international T20 leagues.

“I will try my level best to train a bowler at my academy on whom Pakistan will be proud of,” he said.

He said it was an honour for him that he made his city Faisalabad proud when he had attained No 1 spot in the ICC rankings.

Skipper Misbah ul Haq and other players had supported him during his career, he added.