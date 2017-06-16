PCB deplores remarks of former test cricketer

LAHORE, June 16 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board

Shaharyar M Khan has deplored the disgraceful, unwarranted

and vicious remarks given by a frustrated former cricketer.

Aamir Sohail criticised the Pakistan cricket team, which

has performed so brilliantly in the Champions Trophy, added

the PCB chief.

The PCB and the entire nation whole-heartedly supports

Captain Sarfraz and his team before the most important match

faced by Pakistan in over two decades, he said on Friday.

“The PCB is lodging a formal protest with PEMRA for

allowing such unpatriotic remarks, to be aired on television,”

he said.