PCB condoles the death of mother of pacer Irfan

LAHORE, Jan 9 (APP): Chairman PCB Shaharyar Mohammad Khan, Chairman Executive Committee Najam Sethi and Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmad have offered their heartfelt condolences to the Test cricketer Mohammad Irfan on the sad demise of his mother.

“The entire PCB family expresses their deepest sympathies to Mohammad Irfan on this sad occasion. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace and grant the family and the dear ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”, said a spokesman of PCB here on Monday.