PCB completes scrutiny process of RDCA clubs

ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Tuesday completed scrutiny process of Rawalpindi District Cricket Association’s (RDCA) clubs and awarded voting rights to 44 clubs.

According to details, the scrutiny was done by Chairman Scrutiny Committee PCB Wisal Muhammad Durrani. The 44 cricket clubs include Abbasi Cricket Club, Akas County, Al Fateh Cricket Club, Al Nazar Cricket Club, Allahbad Boys, Ansari Gymkhana, Bajwa Cricket Club, Basit Gymkhana, Chaudry Sports Cricket Club, City Cricket Club, County Club, Descent Club, Dhamayal Friends, Dhok Chaudhrian Club, Eleven star, Faisal Club, Greenland Cricket Club, Gul Cricket Club, Haidri Club, Imran Club, Javed Sports Cricket Club, Gymkhana, MJM Club, Mughal Club, Muslim Club, New Friends Gymkhana, Pottohar Club, Pindi Sports, Pindi Tigers, Rawal Kings, Rainbow Club, Robin Club, Sadiq Akbar Club, Sports Way, Star Club, Victory Club, Waris Club, West Indies Club, Young Star Club and Zahir Shah Club.