PCB clarifies regarding elections in Faisalabad region

LAHORE, Dec 26 (APP):In view of some confusion regarding the

holding of elections in Faisalabad Region, Pakistan Cricket Board

has clarified the situation according to its rules and procedures.

Under the PCB’s Election Scrutiny Regulations 2015, scrutiny

of clubs is to be carried out every 6 years. It is due in Faisalabad

Region since September 2017, said a spokesman of the PCB here on

Tuesday.

“It is therefore to be noted that elections at the district level

are not possible in Faisalabad District without scrutiny of clubs

as 6 years have already passed”, he said.

This Club Scrutiny will determine the Electoral College of

Faisalabad District, and that Electoral College will elect the

District Cricket Association, he added.

“Furthermore, PCB Election Commission would like to clarify

that Election Scrutiny Process has been initiated, and in that

regard the clubs and stakeholders have submitted their forms etc.

to indicate their willingness to participate in the scrutiny

procedure and later for the elections”, he asserted.

He said at the present, 57 clubs have voting rights, whereas

113 clubs are appearing before the PCB’s Scrutiny Committee to be

eligible for voting rights. Therefore, a change in the Electoral

College is probable. Accordingly, for a true representative body,

a fresh voter list on the basis of scrutiny is essential to hold

elections.

“Keeping in view the model of District Cricket Association and

rules of scrutiny procedure, the election of District Cricket will

be held shortly after the preparation of fresh voter list on the

basis of fresh scrutiny”, he said. PCB is committed to holding free

and fair elections after a thorough scrutiny of all clubs without

fear or favour.