PCB chairman refers Nasir Jamshaid case to anti corruption tribunal

LAHORE, Apr 05 (APP):Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board,Najam Sethi exercising powers conferred upon him under the PCB anti corruption code of participants has referred the case of Nasir Jamshaid for his alleged involvement in spot fixing case that rocked the second edition of Pakistan Super League last year in UAE.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board had issued a Notice of Charge to Cricketer, Nasir Jamshaid, wherein he had been charged with multiple violations of Articles 2.1.1, 2.1.2, 2.1.3, 2.1.4 and 2.4.4 of the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code for Participants (“the Code”). Nasir Jamshaid responded and rejected the charges leveled against him”, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Thursday.

Chairman PCB, exercising powers conferred upon him under the PCB Anti-Corruption Code for Participants, has referred the matter for adjudication to an Anti-Corruption Tribunal comprising:

Mr Justice (Retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan Chairman, Shahzaib Masood, ASC Member, Aqib Javed, Former Cricketer Member, he added.

He said PCB remains resilient in its fight against corruption in cricket and shall take all measures necessary to uproot this menace.