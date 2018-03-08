PCB celebrates International Women’s Day

LAHORE, Mar 08 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board here on Thursday celebrated International Women’s Day with zeal and fervor at a ceremony hosted by PCB’s Women Wing at the National Cricket Academy.

Chairman PCB Najam Sethi, PCB senior officials including women staff, and Pakistan Woman’s team along with their parents attended the event.

On this auspicious occasion, Chairman PCB addressing the participants said, Women participation is necessary for the development; and therefore, the PCB is committed to ensure their empowerment.

He said, the PCB in that regard was protecting the interests of women and is providing them with equal opportunities without any discrimination. Mentioning the contribution of Woman’s team in Pakistan’s Cricket, he said, he was extremely happy to see young girls coming forward from across the country to represent the national team and they are great ambassadors of the country.

He said the PCB have planned to establish five cricket academies across the country. He urged the families to give courage to their girls to come forward and represent Woman’s team in future. He further wished his luck to the woman’s team for upcoming Sri Lanka tour, and hoped the team will perform at optimum level to win the series.

Later, Chairman PCB distributed medals among the female staff representing PCB.