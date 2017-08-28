PCB BOG member Nadeem welcomes World XI tour to Pak

LAHORE, Aug 28 (APP)- Member, Board of Governors,

Pakistan Cricket Board and also the President of Lahore

City Cricket Association, Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad has welcomed

the tour of World XI to Pakistan and two other foreign team

including Sri Lanka and West Indies for bringing back

international cricket to the country in coming months.

“It is a major break through in right direction and it is

going to be a defining moment in Pakistan cricket history as

three foreign teams will be visiting the country in next three

months and by that way international cricket will be returning

after nine year in a cricket starving country”,he told APP

here on Monday.

He said the credit of making efforts for the resumption of international cricket to Pakistan goes to the present regime

of the PCB led by Najam Sathi who worked hard on it and took

trust building measures to convince the cricket playing countries

to consider visiting Pakistan.

Nadeem, himself a former first class cricketer said the tour

of World XI has been made possible with the collective efforts

of the PCB and the international cricket council (ICC).

“PCB received unprecedented support from the Games Ruling Body,

the ICC”, he said adding, “The next three months are of greater significance for Pakistan cricket in view of the visits of three

foreign teams”.

PCB BOG member said successful holding of the final of the

second edition of the Pakistan Super League was the ‘game changer’

for Pakistan cricket and Najam Sathi who was the Chairman, PSL at

that time put in strenuous efforts to ensure that ICC officials

as well as the officials of different cricket board watch the final

to oversee thee arrangements made for the safety and security of the finalists teams.

To a question, he said, the strategy adopted by the PCB worked

well and finally the ice was broken with the announcement of tour

of World XI next month.

“The newly elected Chairman PCB, Najam Sathi is really concerned

about the resumption of international cricket in Pakistan and he held special meetings with the ICC officials and different cricket board including Sri Lanka and West Indies on the sidelines of ICC meetings

and during other international cricket events and finally got their

nod for visiting Pakistan”,said LCCA Chief.

He said the World XI is a star studded team which has the representation of top notch cricketers of seven countries and its

presence in Pakistan will mark the resumption of international

cricket on a high note.

“The most important aspect is the successful holding of World

XI tour to Pakistan as it will pave the way of the Lankan and Windies

teams to visit Pakistan in October and November”,he said adding,

“Lahore will be hub of international cricket activities in coming

months and lovers of the game will be watching quality cricket in

their own backyard to see a new era of cricket happening in Pakistan”.