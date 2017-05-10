PCB blank on Aamir’s retirement matter

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is totally unaware of left-arm pacer Mohammad Aamir’s considering retiring from Tests in order to prolong his ODIs and Twenty20 cricket career.

In a bid to focus more on ODIs and T20s, Aamir talked about his retirement views with his teammates and the management in the

ongoing Test series against West Indies.

“That discussion of Aamir with his team mates and management had been leaked somehow,” a PCB official told APP.

“PCB is unaware of this whole incident but obliviously the team management in West Indies would look into the matter,” he said.

However, the official said it is Aamir’s personal decision to retire from Test cricket but until now he has not told anything about the discussion or his retirement decision to the board.

Amir, since returning to the Pakistan squad after completing his five-year ban in early 2015, has played 15 Tests.