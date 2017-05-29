PCB-BCCI delegations meet in Dubai

LAHORE, May 29 (APP): The delegations of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) met in Dubai on Monday and shared their stated positions on the matter of resumption of bilateral series between the two countries.

“The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and its outcome will be shared with the members of their respective boards,” a PCB spokesman here said.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of PCB’s delivering a legal notice to the BCCI for its failure to fulfill its cricket playing commitments with Pakistan as per a memorandum of understanding signed by the two countries.