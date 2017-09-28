PCB bans Umar Akmal for three matches

LAHORE, Sep 28 (APP)- Pakistan Cricket Board has banned test cricketer Umar Akmal for three matches and imposed a fine of Rs one million for finding him guilty for his spate against the Pak teams head coach Mickey Arthur.

“Chairman PCB, Najam Sehti upon his return from abroad has reviewed the report on Umar submitted by the PCB’s Disciplinary Committee. Umar had appeared before the Committee to explain why disciplinary action should not be

taken against him for allegedly violating Clauses 2.2.5, 4.1 and 4.4 of his Central Contract”, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Thursday.

He said the PCB Disciplinary Committee found Umar to be in breach of the aforesaid Clauses of his Central Contract on multiple occasions. Resultantly, Chairman PCB agreed to impose the following sanctions: Imposition of a three (03) match ban on Umar from participation in the next international or domestic matches, whichever come first;Imposition of a Fine amounting to Rs. 1,000,000/-

(Pakistan Rupees One Million Only); and no NOC for participation in any foreign leagues/tournaments/matches be issued to him for a period of two (02) months.