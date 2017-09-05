PCB appoints Titans as autographed memorabilia partner

LAHORE, Sep 5 (APP)- Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed

Titans Autographs and Memorabilia as its Official Memorabilia Partner.

Through this initiative, Titans will hold exclusive rights to

handle and arrange sales of memorabilia items bearing original

autographs from the Pakistan national team and its players, said

a spokesman of the PCB here on Tuesday.

PCB intends utilizing such proceeds for making donations to

charities, social welfare purposes and promotion of cricket.

“The first project in this collaboration sees the PCB handing

over to Titans two cricket bats to achieve maximum sale proceeds

through auction for PCB’s donations to Edhi Foundation”, he said.

One bat is signed by the five PSL 2017 captains and the other

by the stars and host of the PSL 2017 opening ceremony. The auction

ends on September 12 while the winners will be announced during the

PCB Awards Ceremony on September 14.

PCB and Titans look forward to a fruitful partnership for the

benefit of Pakistan cricket and its heroes, as well as for promoting

social welfare activities, he added.

Titans specialize in collecting unique pieces bearing authentic

autographs of celebrities from the fields of sport, music and culture.

The items are aesthetically framed or encased, with certificates

of authenticity issued by the company or other internationally

recognized certification entities.

Its collections are not only symbols of the dedication and

excellence of those who created history in their pursuits, but also a

source of inspiration and pleasure for those who wish to hold ‘history

in their hands. Titans have a wide experience of conducting sales, exhibitions and auction

events.