PCB appoints Misbah captain for West Indies series

LAHORE, Mar 6 ( APP): Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board, Shaharyar M Khan has appointed Misbah-ul Haq as captain of the Pakistan test team for the tour of West Indies.

” Misbah has conveyed to the Chairman PCB his desire to continue as the Captain of the Pakistan Test Team which he approved “, said a spokesman of PCB here on Monday.

The Chairman has also approved appointment of Sarfraz Ahmed as Vice-Captain of the Pakistan Test team, he added.