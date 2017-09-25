PCB appoints Mark Coles as head coach of Pak women cricket team

LAhORE, Sept 25 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed New

Zealand’s Mark Coles as Head Coach of Pakistan’s Women Team for the New Zealand Series.

“The PCB has decided to appoint Mark Coles as Head Coach Pakistan’s

Women Team on trial basis, working as a volunteer with the national team and assigned only for the upcoming New Zealand series,” said a spokesman

for the PCB here on Monday.

He will reach Lahore on October 2, and join the Pakistan’s women team

for the training camp and series, he said.

Mark Coles brief sporting history:

Mark was a member of the Wellington squad in 1992 and played six

‘A’ list games for Wellington. He retired from cricket in 1996 due to stress fractures in his back. He had worked as an assistant coach with New Zealand ‘A’ Women’s team in year 2000. He has been a satellite coach for Cricket Australia in Western Australia in 2012 and the Assistant coach of the Western Fury side.

He in the past had worked closely with two current Internationals Nicole

Bolton (Australia) and Leigh Kasperek (NZ) whilst in Perth. He also coached the Wellington Blaze to a T20 title in 2013, as well as being part of the Northern Districts High Performance coaching staff from 2014.