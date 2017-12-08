PCB announces schedule of PSL-3

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced schedule of Pakistan Super League-3.

According to a private news channel, the first match of the mega event will be played on 22nd February.

The opening match will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans. The final of the tournament will be played on 25th March in Karachi.

A colourful inaugural ceremony of the event will be organised at Dubai Stadium. The PCB said all the league matches of PSL-3 will be played in Dubai and Sharjah while play-off matches and final will be played in Karachi.