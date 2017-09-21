PCB announces Pak women team’s tour of UAE to play New Zeland

LAHORE, Sept 21 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday

announced the itinerary of Pakistan women team’s tour to United Arab Emirates (UAE)

to play three one day international and four T20 matches against New Zealand women

team.

The PCB will be hosting the New Zealand Women Cricket Team for the ICC

Women Cricket Championship, Round 1 at Sharjah, UAE from Oct 31, 2017 to Nov 14,

2017, said a spokesman for the PCB here.

All the matches will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The

T-20s will start at 10am whereas the ODIs will start at 9:30am.

Following is the programme of the matches:

Oct 31st, 1st ODI — Pakistan vs New Zealand at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Nov 2nd, 2nd ODI — Pakistan vs New Zealand at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Nov 5th, 3rd ODI — Pakistan vs New Zealand at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Nov 8th, 1st T20 — Pakistan vs New Zealand at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Nov 9th, 2nd T20 — Pakistan vs New Zealand at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Nov 12th, 3rd T20 — Pakistan vs New Zealand at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Nov 14th, 4th T20 — Pakistan vs New Zealand at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.