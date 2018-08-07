PCB announces domestic cricket calendar 2018-19

LAHORE, Aug 07 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the Domestic Cricket Calendar for the 2018-19 cricket season increasing players fee and cash incentives for winning domestic cricket titles.

The forthcoming domestic cricket season includes Regional Inter-District Senior (3-day), Inter Region U-19 (One-day and 3-day), Pentangular U-19 T-20 Cup, Regional Inter District U-19 (One-day), Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (First Class and One-day), Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade II, National T-20 Cup, Pakistan Cup (One-Day), and Patron’s Trophy Grade II, said a spokesman for the PCB here.

Following is the schedule of the domestic events.

The domestic season has already begun with the holding of regional inter district senior three-day tournament, which concluded last month

at different venues of the country.

Aug 1-28, inter region U19 one-day tournament at Karachi, Pindi and Islamabad.

Sep 1 to Oct 10, inter region U19 three-day tournament to be played

in Punjab and Sindh.

Oct 21-27, Pentangular U19 T20 Cup at Multan.

Sep 1 to Dec 8, Quaid-e-Azam trophy first class one-day tournament at different venues of the country.

Dec 10-25, National T20 Cup at Karachi.

Jan 1-20, 2019, regional inter district U19 one-day tournament across the country.

Apr 2-14, 2019, Pakistan Cup one-day tournament at Faisalabad and Multan.

Apr 16-May 15, Quaid-e-Azam trophy grade two tournament at Sindh and Punjab.

Apr 16-May 7, Patrons trophy grade two tournament at Punjab and Sindh.

Highlighting the sailent features of the domestic calendar: The spokesman said the domestic match fees of players participating in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2018/19 have been increased from Rs 25,000 to

Rs 50,000 per match.

“Match fees of players participating in the One-day tournament 2018/19 has been increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per match,” he said adding the math fees of players participating in the T20 tournament 2018/19 has been increased from Rs 24,000 to Rs 30,000 per match.

The match fees of players participating in the Pakistan Cup One-Day tournament 2018/19 has been increased from Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 per

match.

He said that the prize money of the domestic tournament has also

been increased to encourage the performance of teams as well their

players. The prize money of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2018/19 has been increased from Rs 4,400,000 to Rs 5,400,000. Prize money of T20 Tournament 2018/19 has been increased from Rs 4,900,000 to Rs 5,700,000.

The Prize money of Regional Inter District U-19 Tournament 2018/19 has been enhanced from Rs 150,000 to Rs 250,000. Prize money of Regional Inter-District Senior Tournament 2018/19 has been increased from

Rs 150,000 to Rs 250,000.

“Under the new financial package, a domestic player in the playing XI will now get Rs.91,000 for one QAT first-class match and One day match (Combined including Daily Allowance),” he said adding “Remaining 4

players of 15-member regional squad sitting on the bench will also

get Rs 34,750 under new arrangements of this financial model for one Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and One day match (Combined including Daily

Allowance).”