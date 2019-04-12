LAHORE, Apr 12 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday announced the schedule of the Pakistan men’s cricket team from 13-22 April in connection with its preparation and preparation with the World Cricket being played from next month in England.

Following is the schedule, 13 April – Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz will undergo fitness test at the National Cricket Academy.His fitness test has been advanced on the request of State Bank, which wants him to play in their Patron’s Trophy Grade-II opener against Army in Rawalpindi.

15 April – The remaining 22 probables will undergo fitness tests at the National Cricket Academy. This is a closed session.

16 and 17 April – The remaining 22 probables will participate in training sessions at the Gaddafi Stadium from 0900. These will strictly be vision only opportunities.

18 April -At 530pm, Chairman of Pakistan men’s selection committee, Inzamam-ul-Haq, will announce the 15-player squad for the tour of England, which also includes the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Apart from the 15 World Cup players, two reserve players will also accompany the team for the bilateral series against England.

20 April – The World Cup-bound Pakistan cricket team will hold a training session at the Gaddafi Stadium from 0900. Afterwards and around mid-day, seven World Cup players will attend an open media session in the press conference room, Far End, Gaddafi Stadium.

21 April – The World Cup-bound Pakistan cricket team will hold a training session at the Gaddafi Stadium from 0900. Afterwards and around mid-day, seven World Cup players will attend an open media session in the press conference room, Far End, Gaddafi Stadium.

22 April – At 115pm, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and coach Mickey Arthur will hold their joint departure press conference in the press conference room, Far End, Gaddafi Stadium.

The following is the Pakistan cricket team’s schedule of England:

Series v England

23 April – Departure for England

27 April – v Kent (50-over practice match) (d)

29 April – v Northamptonshire (50-over match) (d)

1 May – v Leicestershire (T20 match) (d/n)

5 May – England (only T20I), Cardiff (d)

8 May – 1st ODI v England, The Oval (d/n)

11 May – 2nd ODI v England, Hampshire (d)

14 May – 3rd ODI v England, Bristol (d/n)

17 May – 4th ODI v England, Trent Bridge (d/n)

19 May – 5th ODI v England, Leeds (d)

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 schedule

24 May – v Afghanistan (warm-up), Bristol (d)

26 May – v Bangladesh (warm-up), Cardiff (d)

31 May – v Windies, Trent Bridge (d)

3 June – v England, Trent Bridge (d)

7 June – v Sri Lanka, Bristol (d)

12 June – v Australia, Taunton (d)

16 June – v India, Old Trafford (d)

23 June – v South Africa, Lord’s (d)

26 June – v New Zealand, Edgbaston (d)

29 June – v Afghanistan, Headingley (d)

5 July – v Bangladesh, Lord’s (d/n)