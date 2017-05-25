PCB AGM adopts resolution to elect Sethi as new chairman

LAHORE, May 25 (APP): The annual general meeting (AGM) of the Pakistan
Cricket Board (PCB) here on Thursday demanded through a resolution,
adopted unanimously, to elect Najam Sethi as the new PCB Chairman once Shaharyar Khan’s tenure ends in August.
“The AGM also unanimously adopted a resolution for recommending Pride
of Performance Award for the services rendered by Najam Sethi for
successful organisation of Pakistan Super League,” said a spokesman for
the PCB.
