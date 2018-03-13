PCB adjusts dates of Pak-WI T20 series

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (APP):On the advice of Sindh Government, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Tuesday adjusted the dates of the Pak-West Indies Twenty-20 series to take place in National Stadium, Karachi.

The West Indies will play 3 T20 matches on April 1, 2 and 3, said a press release issued here.

The dates have been adjusted so that there is no match on the occasion of Barsi of ex Prime Minister of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on April 4.