PCA to organize two cycling tracks

LAHORE, May 19 (APP): Punjab Cycling Association will organize two track events for men and women here on May 26 for the promotion of cycling at the cycle velodrome .

In the men event, a Kirein race will be introduced first time in Pakistan

Cycling history and team sprint for women, said a spokesman of PCA while talking to APP on Friday.

These both events are open for all cyclists who have ordinary bikes.

Ch.Kamran Amin, President Punjab Cycling Association will be the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony and give away the cash awards prizes to the winners.

Muhammad Akram Dar, a former International Cyclist has been nominated as Chief Judge and Qaisar Saddique Bhatti will act as chief coordinator and Syed Nazakat Ali Former International Cyclist will officiate as Coach Director of events.

“After the every race the winner will be given cash prize and the

interested cyclist can register his name to the organizing secretary before the start of the race,”he said.