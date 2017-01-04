PC urged to complete ongoing privatization transactions timely

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Muhammad
Ishaq Dar urged Privatization Commission (PC) to undertake all
necessary measures to complete the ongoing privatization
transactions timely in accordance with processes defined in the
Privatization Commission Ordinance, 2000.
Chairing a meeting here to review matters related to
Privatization, the minister urged PC to conduct the transactions in
an open, fair and transparent manner.
He said the privatization program was a major component of the
present government’s home-grown structural reforms agenda.
Earlier, Chairman PC, Muhammad Zubair briefed the minister on
the privatization program approved by the Cabinet Committee on
Privatization (CCOP).
He briefed the minister on the status of the ongoing
privatization transactions and post-privatization matters.
He also briefed the minister on the performance of the
Privatization Commission for the six-month period ended 31st
December 2016.
Among others, the meeting was attended by senior officials of
the Ministry of Finance and Privatization Commission.
