PC urged to complete ongoing privatization transactions timely

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Muhammad

Ishaq Dar urged Privatization Commission (PC) to undertake all

necessary measures to complete the ongoing privatization

transactions timely in accordance with processes defined in the

Privatization Commission Ordinance, 2000.

Chairing a meeting here to review matters related to

Privatization, the minister urged PC to conduct the transactions in

an open, fair and transparent manner.

He said the privatization program was a major component of the

present government’s home-grown structural reforms agenda.

Earlier, Chairman PC, Muhammad Zubair briefed the minister on

the privatization program approved by the Cabinet Committee on

Privatization (CCOP).

He briefed the minister on the status of the ongoing

privatization transactions and post-privatization matters.

He also briefed the minister on the performance of the

Privatization Commission for the six-month period ended 31st

December 2016.

Among others, the meeting was attended by senior officials of

the Ministry of Finance and Privatization Commission.