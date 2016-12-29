PBSA elects office-bearers for next term

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): The Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA) has elected its office-bearers and executive committee members for the next four-year term (2016-2020).

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the Annual General Meeting and elections of PBSA were held on Wednesday.

Following office-bearers and executive committee members were elected for a term of four years. Munawwar Hussain Shaikh (President), Jawed H. Karim(Senior Vice President), Abdul Qadir Memon (Vice President), Zulfiqar Ali Ramzi (Honorary Secretary) and Mohammad Irfan Moton (Honorary Treasurer).

The member of executive committee include Abdul Rashid Lehra, Imran Razzak Kassim, Muhammad Amin Bawany, Muhammad Shariq Vohra, Mustafa Abdul Aziz and Nisar Ali Bhagat, Shabbir Hussain Daruwala.

The elections were held under the supervision of Director National Federations Pakistan Sports Board Muhammad Azam Dar. Representatives from all four the affiliated provincial associations of Pakistan and the life as well as patron members of PBSA participated in the elections.