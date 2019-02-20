PBM to establish seven more thalassemia Centres in various areas of country: MD

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi Tuesday said seven more Thalassemia Centres would be established in various areas of the country to provide free treatment to deserving patients.

Addressing a Seminar on Social Protection in National University of Modern Languages (NUML), he said similarly women empowerment centres, schools for child labourers and Pakistan Sweet Homes will also be established throughout the country, a press release said.

Moreover, public private partnership is also being encouraged for well-being of poor populace of Pakistan.

He said that our young generation can play vital role to pull out the country from mire of poverty. MD PBM praised the young generation for their intelligence and capabilities to bring a real change in Pakistan.