PBM sets up 35 sweet homes to cater orphan children: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed Thursday said Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has set
up 35 Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSH) so far to cater orphan children
across the country including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
During the question hour in the National Assembly, he said
that each centre of the PSH has accommodated one hundred orphan
children.
He said that orphan children are kept in home-like environment
with the provision of boarding facility, food and clothing.
Sheikh Aftab said that orphan children are also being provided
quality education in private schools.
The minister said PBM is running number of the projects for
the welfare of the poor segment of society. The projects included
Individual Financial Assistance (IFA), PSH, Children Support
Programme (CSP), Pakistan Great Homes, Civil Society Wing and
Thalassemia Centre, he added.
To another question, the minister said the commercial audit
of Printing Corporation of Pakistan Press (PCP) was carried out
by the officers of the Audit General of Pakistan.
Sheikh Aftab said the commercial audit of PCP has not been
conducted since 2013-14, which is expected to be carried out in
the current financial year.
