PBM regional office opens in Multan

MULTAN, Jan 28 (APP)::Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM) Managing Director Aun Abbas Bappi opened the PBM regional office in the city here on Monday.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by politicians from all major political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The PBM MD said that financial assistance would be extended to all deserving persons irrespective of their political affiliations, as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the PBM was serving the people for the last 26 years, adding that 40 sweet homes sheltering 4,000 orphan kids, 160 labour schools providing education to 18,000 students, and 150 women empowerment centres were functional under its umbrella.He disclosed that Rs one billion worth of assistance was granted to the poor patients for their treatment and the other needy people during the last one year.

The MD said the PBM had planned to set up four more sweet homes in south Punjab areas including Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Layyah and Chichawatni. He said the disabled females were being provided jobs at the PBM.

The MD said the PBM Multan regional office received 140 applications for assistance during the last 15 days and 100 of them were cancer patients.

PTI senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, Federal Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, PTI MNA Fakhar Imam also spoke on the occasion.