PBM identifies 22 most deprived districts to provide relief on priority: MD MPB

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has identified 22 most backward districts in the country to provide relief to deserving

people of the areas on priority basis to end their sense of deprivation, said

Managing Director PBM Aon Abbas Buppi said Thursday.

Talking to Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, he said a sizable budget had already been allocated to bring such areas at par with other areas of the country.

The welfare projects of PBM including Pakistan Sweet Homes, Child Labour Schools,etc are being expanded to various areas of Balochistan, said a press release issued here.