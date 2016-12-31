PBM hands over Rs 50,000 cheque to Iftikhar Qaisar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP): The officials of Pakistan Bait ul Mal

(PBM) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have handed over a cheque of Rs 50,000 to famous television actor Iftikhar Qaisar.

The cheque has been issued on the directives of PBM Managing

Director Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh, who took notice of reports

that Iftikhar Qaisar was unable to get treatment of his illness

due to financial problems.

The PBM MD, in a statement, said,”We are proud of Iftikhar Qaisar, who is our national asset.”