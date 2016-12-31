ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP): The officials of Pakistan Bait ul Mal
(PBM) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have handed over a cheque of Rs 50,000 to famous television actor Iftikhar Qaisar.
The cheque has been issued on the directives of PBM Managing
Director Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh, who took notice of reports
that Iftikhar Qaisar was unable to get treatment of his illness
due to financial problems.
The PBM MD, in a statement, said,”We are proud of Iftikhar Qaisar, who is our national asset.”
PBM hands over Rs 50,000 cheque to Iftikhar Qaisar
ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP): The officials of Pakistan Bait ul Mal