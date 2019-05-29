ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP):Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) would host Pakistan International Series Badminton Tournament from November 7-10 in Islamabad.

“The Badminton World Federation (WBF) and Badminton Asia have approved this international event and included it in the BWF calendar of events 2019,” a spokesman of PBF said on Wednesday.

He said that the event would also serve as a qualifying tournament for the 2020 Olympics. He said that the federation was trying its best to promote badminton in Pakistan and after Ramadan it would share its future plans to uplift the standard of the game in the country.

He said Secretary General PBF, Wajid Ali Chaudhry had been elected as Chairman Development Committee of Badminton Asia (BA) for the next four years in the Elective Annual General Meeting of BA held at Nanning, China on May 25.

“These were his services for the game of badminton that he has been elected for this post. It is a great a honour for Pakistan as he is the first Pakistani badminton official to serve in that capacity,” the spokesman added.