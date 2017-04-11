PBCC to supply blind cricket balls to foreign countries

ISLAMABAD, April 11 (APP): Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) would be supplying 800 blind cricket balls to Australia and England within two to three weeks.

Talking to APP, a PBCC official said 300 balls would be supplied to Australia while 500 to England in two to three weeks time.

“Pakistan made balls are supplied to all blind cricket playing nations,” he said.

He said besides Australia and England, blind cricket balls are supplied to countries including West Indies, South Africa, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

“These countries use these balls in their domestic tournaments,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that blind cricket balls are made in a Lahore-based factory owned by Muhammad Akram.