PBCC give central contracts to 17 players

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP):Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Tuesday awarded central contracts to 17 players for a period of six months from July to December, 2018.

The central contracts were given in three categories Category A (Rs 12,000), Category B (Rs 10,000) and Category C (Rs 9,000) after viewing performances of players, said a press release issued here.

The players include Riasat Khan, Mati Ullah, Muhammad Akram (Category A); Badar Munir, Haroon Khan, Nisar Ali (Category B); Muhammad Rashid, Anees Javed, Muhammad Ayyaz, Israr Hassan, Mohsin Khan, Sana Ullah, Ghulam Akbar, Shahzaib Hyder, Bismillah Khan, Idrees Saleem and Abdul Maalik.