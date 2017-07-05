ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC)
had received Rs 20 million grant from the Prime Minister to host the
Blind Cricket World Cup scheduled to be held in Sharjah and Pakistan
from January 10 to 25, 2018.
“A total of Rs 50 million is required to host the Blind
Cricket World Cup and we have also requested Punjab government and
our other sponsors for their support in this regard,” PBCC Chairman
Syed Sultan Shah told APP.
Sultan also thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan on
bestowing a handsome grant to host the upcoming World Cup.
“As many as eight teams who are World Blind Cricket Ltd full
members have been invited to participate in the World Cup. Those
teams include Australia, West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan, India,
Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal,” he said.
Sultan said four teams had agreed to play in Pakistan but few
showed concerns to visit here, therefore to confirm participation of
all countries in the mega event, PBCC had decided to host the World
Cup at two different venues at Sharjah (neutral venue) and Pakistan
in January. However the final of the World Cup would be played in
Pakistan.
Pakistan blind cricket team would be selected by selection
committee headed by Syed Salman Bokhari and members Masood Jan and Ibrar Shah.
PBCC gets Rs 20 mln to host 2018 BCWC
ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC)