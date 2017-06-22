PBCC forms selection committee for 2018 Blind CWC

ISLAMABAD, June 22 (APP): Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC)

Thursday announced a three-member selection committee to finalize

the national team for the said 2018 Blind Cricket World Cup

scheduled to be held in Sharjah and Pakistan.

PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said the selection committee

would be headed by Syed Salman Bokhari while members include Masood

Jan and Ibrar Shah, said a press release issued here.

“As many as eight teams who are World Blind Cricket Ltd full

members have been invited to participate in the World Cup. Those

teams include Australia, West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan, India,

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal,” he said.

He said four teams had agreed to play in Pakistan but few

showed concerns to visit here, therefore to confirm participation of

all countries in the mega event, PBCC had decided to host the World

Cup at two different venues at Sharjah (neutral venue) and Pakistan

in January. However the final of the World Cup would be played in

Pakistan.

Sultan also congratulated Pakistan cricket team and Pakistan

Cricket Board (PCB) on winning the ICC Champions Trophy. He

appreciated the Pakistan team’s performance that fought like tigers

and raised Pakistan flag high in the international cricket arena.

He also thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan on bestowing a

handsome grant to host the upcoming Blind Cricket World Cup.