PBCC congratulates Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Monday congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on historic victory in General Elections 2018.

In a statemenet issued here, PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said Imran fought hard with zest and determination for 20 years against the status quo and social injustice. “Imran gave political awareness to masses and successfully motivated them to bring “Change” for the betterment of our beloved country Pakistan,” he said.

He said majority of our blind cricket family supported PTI and we are over the moon on your incredible victory.

“We are sure that your good self as emphasized will remove the gap between the rich and poor, will give equal rights to persons with visual impairment and will bring prosperity, peace and sustainability,” he said.

Sultan prayed to Almighty God for Imran’s good health and further success to make Pakistan a welfare state. “A state, where visually impaired can utilize their inherent rights of living and playing sports with dignity and honor,” he said and wished Imran the very best to achieve his envisioned goals.