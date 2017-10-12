PBCC confirms SA team will not participate in Blind Cricket WC

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP):Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Thursday said the South African team will not participate in the Fifth Edition of the World Cup Cricket of the Blind scheduled to be held in Pakistan and the UAE from January 7 to 21.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said due to some personal issues South African team will not be participating in the World Cup.

“Now seven teams would be vying for the top honor in the World Cup including Pakistan, West Indies, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Australia,” he said.

He said 24 matches of the World Cup would be played in UAE while 7 matches and the final will be played in Pakistan.

“Only seven teams had been participating in the four World Cups held before,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan has won two World Cups in 2002 and 2006 while the other two are won by South Africa (1998) and India (2014).