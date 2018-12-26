PBCC appoints Rabia as first captain of national women blind cricket team

LAHORE, Dec 26 (APP):Pakistan Blind Cricket Council has appointed Rabia Shahzadi as the first captain of national women blind cricket team.
“We have finalized the names of captain and vice captain of the national women cricket team after a thorough search and based a criteria keeping in view the performance and potential of the candidates
in the game and its allied aspects,” said Syed Sultan Shah, Chairman, PBCC here on Wednesday.
