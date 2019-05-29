ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP):Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation’s (PBC) Dhanak FM-94 on Wednesday arranged a Qawwali night in accordance with the spirit of Holy month of Ramadan.

The event was organized in collaboration with Lok Virsa and Pakistan Television.

Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Shafqat Jalil was the chief guest on the occasion.

PBC made the night memorable for a huge crowd of Qawwali lovers with the electrifying performance of famous Qawwal Abu Muhammad Fareed Ayaz and brothers.

The Qawwals mesmerized the audience with “Sufi Kalam” in melodious tunes through soul soothing verses of poetry and highlighted traditions and teachings of Sufi saints.

Qawwali is the traditional form of devotional song while the one who sings Qawwali is called `Qawwal’ who closely links his inspirations to the spiritual aspects.

Harmonium, Tabla, Dholak, Sarangi, Saringda, and Rabab, are common instruments in Qawwali, with a simple clapping of the hands to support the singing.