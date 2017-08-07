PBBC to be established soon: Envoy

FAISALABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Brazil Ambassador to Pakistan

Mr. Claudio Lins said on Monday that Pakistan-Brazil Business

Council (PBBC) would soon be established to give a quantum

jump to bilateral trade between the two countries.

Addressing a meeting in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce

& Industry (FCCI), he said that honorary consulars of Brazil

in Lahore Hassan Mansha, Umar Farooq of Peshawar and Umar

Jaffar of Jaffar Group, Karachi along with other leading

businessmen were working on it.

He said that after formal inauguration of Pakistan-Brazil

Business Council, a dinner would be arranged in Islamabad

during next few months. He assured that office bearers of

the FCCI would also be invited in the function.

Responding to a question about an honorary consular from

Faisalabad, he requested the President FCCI to nominate at

least two persons so that he could forward the proposal to

his government. He said that preferably these persons should

have already business linkages with Brazil.

Responding to another question about China-Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC), he said that there was no clarity about the

projects being undertaken under the mega infrastructure project.

However, he said that Pakistan needs investment and technology

to upgrade its industrial sector.

He also gave a detailed presentation on Brazilian expertise

in hydro electric and renewable energy resources and said that

Pakistan needs medium dams which could really help your country

to fulfill its energy needs without adding carbon in the already

over saturated environment.

The envoy said that Brazil was meeting its 60 % electricity

needs from hydroelectric projects after China and USA. “The climate

changes have also necessitated the use of safe and green energy”,

he said and added that his country could help Pakistan in this sector.

He said that Pakistan had a well-developed sugar industry which

could also produce Ethanol and Alcohol which could be utilized or

exported as a cheap bio-fuel.

Mr. Lins said that he would visit the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to discuss collaboration between the universities

of the two countries working on the production of cheap and safe

bio-fuel.

He also presented a comprehensive documentary on Pak-Brazil

relations and said that both the countries had many political,

cultural and social similarities which could bring two countries

closer to each other.

He also endorsed the idea of frequent exchange of trade delegations

and assured full cooperation to the proposed delegation of FCCI

in addition to providing them necessary information and guidance.

In his welcome address, President FCCI Engineer Muhammad

Saeed Sheikh said that Pakistan and Brazil had enjoyed extremely

cordial and friendly relations.

“There is a tremendous trade potential between both the countries

and our businessmen attach great importance to their trade relations

with Brazil”, he said and added that Brazil was the 9th largest

economy in the world and the biggest of Latin America but its

trade volume was far less than the available potential.

He further said that in fiscal year 2016 bilateral trade between Pakistan and Brazil stood at US$ 487.61 million. Brazil exported

US$ 451.68 million worth of goods to Pakistan while Pakistan’s

exports stood at only US$ 35.93 million. “Thus the balance of trade

was in favor of Brazil”, he added.

He further said that both the countries were keen to enhance

good relations in the areas of trade, agriculture, defense, tourism

and education.

“Brazil currently meets its 42 percent of energy needs from

renewable sources like wind, solar and coal”, he said and added

that Pakistan could also benefit from Brazil’s in the renewable

energy sector.

He further said that Brazil had also improved its per hector

yield with the assistance of modern technology and double cropping

system. “Pakistan could also modernize its agriculture by enhancing cooperation with Brazil in this sector”, he added.

Later, President FCCI Engineer Muhammad Saeed Sheikh presented

FCCI Shield and Vice President FCCI Engineer Ahmed Hassan presented

two books published by the R&D Section of FCCI to the Brazilian

Ambassador Mr. Claudio Lins.