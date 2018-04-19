Patron’s Trophy semis drawn

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):The two semi finals of the Patron’s Trophy Grade II 2017-18 played at different venues of Islamabad and Rawalpindi ended

in a draw on Thursday.

In the first semi final on the third day, ZTBL started the day with the overnight score of 43 for 3 in their second innings and

ended up with 192 runs. Hamza Nadeem 51 not out, Saad Ullah Ghauri 27, Mohsin Nadeem 26, Muhammad Ali 21 batted well.

ZTBL had scored 218 runs in their first innings.

For SBP, Taj Wali took 5 for 45 and Nazar Hussain 3 for 59.

SBP’s in their second innings scored 112 runs for 6 in 18 overs. Rizwan Hussain 31, Umar Waheed 28 played well.

For ZTBL Naseem Shah took 2 for 9, Hamza Nadeem 2 for 44 and Muhammad Ali 2 for 59.

SBP had scored 183 in their first innings.

In the second semi final at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, Ghani Glass started the day with 3 for 1 and ended up making 219 runs

for 4 in their second innings against KPT. Tayyab Tahir 62, Husnain Bukhari 41 not out, Moeez Ghani 35, Muhammad Waheed 28

not out, Zeeshan Ashraf 21 batted well.

Ghani Glass had scored 241 runs in their first innings.

The final of Patron’s Trophy Grade-II 2017-2018 will be played between ZTBL and Ghani Glass at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi

from April 21 to 24. A total of Rs 950,000 will be distributed among the winner, runner-up and individual performers of the

tournament along with trophies.

The distribution of prize money includes winner (Rs 500,000), runner-up (Rs 250,000), man of the final match (Rs 50,000),

best batsman (Rs 50,000), Best bowler (Rs 50,000), all-rounder/outstanding cricketer (Rs 50,000).