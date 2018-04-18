Sports 
Patron's Trophy semis continue

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP):The semi finals of the Patron’s Trophy Grade II 2017-18 continued on Wednesday at two different venues of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
In the first semi final on the second day, ZTBL’s overnight score was 143 runs for 7 against SBP.

SBP started their first innings scoring 183 runs for all. Sahibzada Farhan 55, Rizwan Hussain 52, Mukhtar Ahmed 30 batted well. For ZTBL Muhammad Ali 4 for 72 and Hamza Nadeem 3 for 50 bagged wickets while thet scored 43 runs for 3 in 11 overs in the start of their second innings.

In the second semi final at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, KPT piled up a total of 224 runs for all in 63.1 overs in the first innings against Ghani Glass.

Nadeem Javed 115 not out, Taimur Ali 25 played well. Muhammad Umar 6 for 85 and Saif-ur-Rehman 3 for 63 took wickets for Ghani Glass. The overnight score was 2 for 1 of KPT.

Ghani Glass have started their second innings with 3 runs.

