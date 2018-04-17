Patron’s Trophy semis begin

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP):The semi finals of the Patron’s Trophy Grade II 2017-18 kicked off on Tuesday here at two different venues of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

In the first semi final, ZTBL piled up a total of 143 runs for 7 in 46 overs in the first innings on the first day against SBP here at the Diamond Ground.

Batting first ZTBL’s Saad Nasim 48 not out, Usman Ashraf 29 batted well. For SBP, Umaid Asif took 3 for 38 and Nazar Hussain 2 for 9.

In the second semi final at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, batting first Ghani Glass in their first innings made 241 runs all out in 80.1 overs against KPT.

Muhammad Zaheer 81, Tayyab Tahir 50, Ali Usman 29, Afaq Shahid 21 and Ulfat Shah 21 played well. For KPT, Husban Javed took 5 for 69, Rashid Hanif 2 for 58 and Babar Rehman 2 for 64.

In reply KPT started their first innings with 2 runs for 1 in 0.5 overs on the first day.