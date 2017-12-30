PAT for political, personal gains on Model Town incident: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP):Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz has said Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) and its allied political parties were doing politics on Model Town incident to achieve their political and personal gains.

Opposition will not achieve anything from its All Parties Conference against the present government, he said this talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had cooperated with PAT on Model Town incident and also formed a commission to conduct the inquiry.

“We had opened the Model Town report on the demand of PAT but nothing was proved against the Punjab government in it,” he added.

Daniyal Aziz said PAT leadership had lodged two FIRs on the incident to achieve political motives and goals.

He said PAT chief Tahirul Qadri held protest demonstration and sit-in at D-Chowk in 2013 against last regime of Pakistan Peoples Party and introduced politics of protest and lock down in the country.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari was playing politics on Model Town incident for political point scoring, he alleged.

Replying to a question, he said no evidence of corruption was found against former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the NAB cases. Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on having an Iqama but not corruption charges in Panama Papers case.

He said the PML-N government had reduced inflation and provided job opportunities to the youth, adding that the priority had always been given to strengthen and stable the national economy.