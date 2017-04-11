Passion for creativity: 60 Second Film Festival from Friday

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP): The passion for creativity and networking will come to life on Friday evening (April 14) when numerous young amateur and aspiring film makers attend screening of 60 Second International Film Festival.

Planned to held at Aiwan-i-Quaid Auditorium, the festival would have Top Film Screening on April 14 and 15.

The 60 second film festival operates as an international entity and attract young film makers from all over the world.

In view of receptive tendencies and awareness in Pakistani youth, the Festival – Dil Say Pakistan 2016-17, had its initiative expanded beyond borders and welcomed films from over 55 countries on this year’s five different categories.

These include culture, education, interfaith harmony, local landmarks and local heroes.

The top film of this year will be screened in several other cities of Pakistan. The festival also includes film screening, photography, exhibition and panel discussions regarding film, digital security and design.

Director Festival, Abrar-ul-Hasan on Tuesday said the Festival is a youth capacity building initiative designed to showcase creative talents of young film makers as a means of addressing various issues that prevail in the society today.

The festival calls for films spanning 60 seconds that are based on the categories of comedy, conflict, fiction, colours of country, creative, environment, water, interfaith, peace and tolerance. These films allow individuals to voice their views, create awareness and educate the citizens.