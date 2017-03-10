Passing out parade of Pakistan Army Recruits held

RAWALPINDI Mar 10 (APP): Passing out parade of recruits was held on Friday at Artillery Centre, Attock where Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar was chief guest.

Addressing the parade, the chief guest lauded contributions of Pakistan Army towards defence and security of the motherland and pivotal role played by the soldiers.

Later, the chief guest awarded champion flag and medals to prize winners for their distinguished performance during the training.

A large number of serving and retired Army officials and relatives of graduating recruits witnessed the parade.