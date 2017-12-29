Passing out parade of Armoured Corps recruits held at Nowshera

RAWALPINDI, Dec 29 (APP):Passing out parade of Armoured Corps recruits was held at Armoured Corps Centre Nowshera.

Lieutenant General Naveed Mukhtar, Colonel Commandant Armoured Corps reviewed the parade and distributed prizes as chief guest, an Inter Services Public Relations press release Friday said.

Addressing the parade chief guest asked the recruits to keep themselves well trained and skilled to be professionally competent soldiers.