ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP):Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday announced 50 percent discount on all trains on Eid day to facilitate the passengers across the country.

“This a special gift for passengers on Eid day and I also thank the travelers who will use Pakistan Railways for travelling,” the minister said in a statement issued here.

Pakistan Railways also announced to run five special trains on Eid-ul-Fitr across the country to extend maximum facilities to passengers so that they can spend the Islamic festival with their near and dear ones, the spokesman of Pakistan Railways said.

He said that on the directives of Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Aftab Akbar has issued a notification and schedule of the trains.

According to schedule, he said that the first Eid train would run from Karachi on June 2 at 10:45 am for Peshawar and the second train would leave from Quetta on the same day at 11:30 am for Rawalpindi.

The spokesman said the third train would depart from Karachi Cantonment on June 3 at 11:30 am for Lahore. The fourth special train would leave from Rawalpindi on June 8 at 8 am for Quetta.

He said the last Eid special train would run from June 8 from Lahore Railway Station for Karachi Cantonment at 6 pm.

The spokesman said online booking facility would also be made available for Eid special trains from May 29.

“A comprehensive advertisement campaign of Pakistan Railways has been launched to keep passengers informed about the special trains on Eid-ul-Fitr,” he said.

He said that additional police personnel have been deployed at all the railway stations and with special trains to keep security situation in check and avoid any incident.