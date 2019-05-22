PESHAWAR, May 22 (APP):Pashtoon Gari and Aamir club Chargarmatti took berth into the semi-finals of the ongoing Ramadan Floodlight Volleyball Championship part of the Ramadan Floodlight Games being played here at Taru Jabbad Village on Wednesday.

Pashtoon Gari and Aamir Club Chargarmatti played well and recorded victories against their respective rivals in front of capacity crowd present on this occasion with their thundering applauses. Pashtoon Gari recorded victory against Rameed Club of Amankot, District Nowshera in a thrilling and marathon five sets battle lasted almost for 1 hour and 35 minutes.

Pashtoon Gari won the first two sets after little resistance against Rameed Club at 25-22 and 25-21 but the players lost control over the match and failed to click in the third and fourth set won by Rameed Club, Amankot at 25-27 and 26-28. The two teams gave each other a tough fight and the sitting spectators enjoyed the match. It was the third set in which both teams tied at 7-7, 8-8, 9-9, 12-12, 17-17, 19-19, 20-20, 21-21, 22-22, 23-23, 24-24, 25-25 and thus Rameed club won the battle by 25-27. In the fourth set again Pashtoon Gari and Rameed club struggled their hard for a single points tied in the set for more than nine times.

When the tied were locked 2-2 at the sets points, it was the fifth set in which Pashtoon Gari played well and marched into victory at 25-23. Pashtoon Gari players including Yasir, Tufail Khan, Zubair Khan, Babar and Mehraj Khan played well while for Rameed club Amankot Haris Khan, Jabbar, Asmat Ullah and Shehzad Khan played well.

In the third fourth quarter-final Aamir Club Chargarmati village defeated Khyber Tehkal Club of Tehkal Village, an area considered as hub of volleyball in the provincial capital. Aamir Club took the first two sets 25-19 and 25-22 but failed to click in the third and fourth sets won by Khyber Tehkal Club of Tehkal Village. There were also supporters alongside both Aamir Club Chargarmati village and Khyber Tehkal village club who enjoyed the match.

After winning the first two set, Aamir club failed to click in the third and fourth set won by Khyber Tehkal club at 25-23 and 29-27. It was tough battle witnessed between the two teams in the fourth set and good display of attacking smashes, and strong services were also witnessed. When the teams were tied 2-2, it was the fifth set in which Aamir Club secured victory to make it 3-2, the score of the fifth set was 25-19.