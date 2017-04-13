Pashto film “Stirgay Sray Na Manum” to release on Friday

PESHAWAR April 13 (APP): Pashto film “Stirgay Sray na Manum (red eyes not acceptable) will release on Friday (April 14) in all the major cinema houses of Peshawar.

Pashot Film star Shahid Khan and actress Mehik Ali who belonged from Lahore, would perform key role in the film.

Mehik Ali told media that she had a lot of expectations from the film that would provide healthy entertainment and information to the residents of Peshawar and film lovers.

“I am very impressed with the story and music of the film that would attract a large number of viewers,” she said.

“I am performing a leading role along with star Shahid Khan and our pair would be liked by the film lovers ,” she said.

“My role is all together different from my earlier roles and people would be the real judge to tell about how much I have made justice with my role.” She said the standard of Pashto film has improved a lot and its business increased due to introduction of modern technology.

She said positive competition in Pashto film industry was a good omen for artists and producers.

The Pashto films’ viewers are very large as it spread in all over the provinces of Pakistan especially in KP, Karachi, northern Punjab, Balochistan besides neigbouring Afghanistan.

She expressed the hope that her new film would break all the precious record besides helping revival of Pashto films and making huge financial business on box office.