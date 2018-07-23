Party songs, banners, flags showing political workers’ enthusiasm

LAHORE, Jul 23 (APP):Workers of almost all political parties are showing enthusiasm in favour of their leaders and parties by decorating their party offices and playing party

songs on high volume.

Party songs, which are a source of spreading party message among masses, are being played on loud-speakers installed on office premises and vehicles being used for electioneering to motivate the supporters and workers.

According to a political analyst, MA Kasuri, the trend of using party songs dates back to late 1980s when Pakistan People’s Party all-time famous `Dila Teer Bija’ was released.

Jamaat-e-Islami also introduced motivating Islamic anthems, but the PTI added colour to it and it hired DJs and popular singers to sing their party songs.

Political workers can be seen dancing to tunes of ‘Banay Ga Naya Pakistan’ and `Tabdeeli Aai Ray’ of the PTI, PPP’s `Dila Teer Bija’ and `Bilawal Bilawal’ and PML-N’s `Dilon Ki Dharkan Nawaz Sharif’ and `Sher Hamara’ and songs of many parties outside their election

offices.

Party slogans also motivate voters, as it reflects the vision of the leadership. From PPP’s `Roti, Kapra or Makaan’ to PML-N’s ‘Vote Ko Izzat Do’ and then the most popular slogan of PTI `Tabdeeli’ (change) besides other slogans of the party are showing enthusiasm of the party workers.

The PTI has also introduced a new slogan `Ab Sirf Imran Khan, Ballay Pe Nishan’ (Nobody except Imran Khan, vote only for bat), which is written on most of its banners and panaflexes.

Electoral alliance of five religious parties, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, in its election campaign, took aggressive stance against corruption, allegedly committed during the outgoing

governments and urged people to choose only ‘Diyanatdaar’ (Honest) leadership this time around.

The MMA claims that it has not given tickets to any corrupt or defaulter and has asked people to vote for the honest candidates of the alliance.

The PPP has also given a new slogan `Bibi Ka Wa’ada Nibhna Hai, Pakistan Bachana Hai'(We are to fulfil BB’s promise, and save Pakistan). The party leadership clarified that it was Benazir Bhutto’s mission to give everyone `Roti, Kapra Aur Makaan’ and Bilwal Bhutto

Zardari will accomplish her mother’s dream after coming to power.

Newly emerged party Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan offices at many places are using sectarian-based songs to lure voters. The party is using the slogans `Aya Aya Deen Aya’ and other religious slogans.

Images of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders from previous rallies are hanging at different places in the Walled City of Lahore and sound systems are blaring out a party anthem, “Naara Noon League da laya karo ji”, an interesting take on the Bollywood song “Kadi saadi gali bhul ke vi aya karo ji”.

A political activist said the banners hanging in streets leading to Bhati Gate alone would have cost over a million rupees.

Colourful banners and party flags everywhere in the city are also major part of the election campaign of the parties.