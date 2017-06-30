Partly Quantified Grading System, IAM improve output: NAB

ISLAMABAD, June 30 (APP): Chairman, National Accountability

Bureau (NAB), Qamar Zaman Chaudhry on Friday said introduction of

Partly Quantified Grading System and Internal Accountability

Mechanism (IAM) have improved quality of output considerably.

He said year 2014 was year of re-invigoration of NAB as tempo

and momentum generated in 2014 has been sustained till to-date.

The Chairman was chairing a meeting held here on Friday to

review performance of Operation Division of NAB.

Addressing the meeting, Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said corruption

is root cause of all evils. Eradication of corruption and recover

looted money is top priority of NAB so that recovered money

deposited in the national exchequer.

NAB officers/officials do not receive any money from

looted money an it deposits all money in national exchequer.

The present management of NAB initiated process of putting NAB

back on rails, he said and added after a thorough and comprehensive

analysis of deficiencies in structure and operations, a reform and

restructuring programme was put in place which has not only

entrusted a new lease of life for organization but also infused it

with a new character – a character marked by Fairness, Objectivity,

Professionalism and Transparency.

He said measures taken by present management such as

introduction of Combined Investigation Team (CIT), review of

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) making them relevant to

current times, clearly defined Job Descriptions, rational time lines

for completing inquiries and investigations, capacity building

trainings tailored around specific job requirements and

rationalization of workload has started showing results.

During the meeting, the Chairman reviewed performance of

Operation Division and status of implementation of decisions taken

in previous meeting and found that almost all of decisions were

implemented in letter and spirit.

He stressed upon importance of team work and added the

Operation Division has been strengthened to evolve a strong

mechanism for nabbing the corrupt.

The Chairman said regular review of performance of Operation

Division will provide an opportunity to further improve their

performance and shortcomings if any will be overcome in order to

discharge their national duty and future course of action with firm

resolve to eradicate corruption.

“We have established successfully three new regions at

Multan, Sukkur and Gilgit Baltistan. NAB has automated its system

and computerized Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) has been

introduced in NAB Headquarter and all Regional Bureaus,” he added.