Partly Quantified Grading System, IAM improve output: NAB

ISLAMABAD, June 30 (APP): Chairman, National Accountability
Bureau (NAB), Qamar Zaman Chaudhry on Friday said introduction of
Partly Quantified Grading System and Internal Accountability
Mechanism (IAM) have improved quality of output considerably.
He said year 2014 was year of re-invigoration of NAB as tempo
and momentum generated in 2014 has been sustained till to-date.
The Chairman was chairing a meeting held here on Friday to
review performance of Operation Division of NAB.
Addressing the meeting, Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said corruption
is root cause of all evils. Eradication of corruption and recover
looted money is top priority of NAB so that recovered money
deposited in the national exchequer.
NAB officers/officials do not receive any money from
looted money an it deposits all money in national exchequer.
The present management of NAB initiated process of putting NAB
back on rails, he said and added after a thorough and comprehensive
analysis of deficiencies in structure and operations, a reform and
restructuring programme was put in place which has not only
entrusted a new lease of life for organization but also infused it
with a new character – a character marked by Fairness, Objectivity,
Professionalism and Transparency.
He said measures taken by present management such as
introduction of Combined Investigation Team (CIT), review of
Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) making them relevant to
current times, clearly defined Job Descriptions, rational time lines
for completing inquiries and investigations, capacity building
trainings tailored around specific job requirements and
rationalization of workload has started showing results.
During the meeting, the Chairman reviewed performance of
Operation Division and status of implementation of decisions taken
in previous meeting and found that almost all of decisions were
implemented in letter and spirit.
He stressed upon importance of team work and added the
Operation Division has been strengthened to evolve a strong
mechanism for nabbing the corrupt.
The Chairman said regular review of performance of Operation
Division will provide an opportunity to further improve their
performance and shortcomings if any will be overcome in order to
discharge their national duty and future course of action with firm
resolve to eradicate corruption.
“We have established successfully three new regions at
Multan, Sukkur and Gilgit Baltistan. NAB has automated its system
and computerized Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) has been
introduced in NAB Headquarter and all Regional Bureaus,” he added.
